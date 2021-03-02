All 279 abducted Nigerian schoolgirls released

– Advertisement –





The 279 schoolgirls kidnapped from a boarding school in the north-western Nigerian state of Zamfara have been released.

They were taken to the governor’s office in the state capital Gusau for debriefing, according to officials.

Initially there were reports of over 300 girls being abducted but that figure was said to be inaccurate.

The bandits abducted of the schoolgirls at Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe last week.

The governor of Nigeria’s Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle has twitter that he has met the girls.

He said no ransom was paid for the release of the girls but the release was secured after negotiations with the gunmen.

Matawalle said “I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe.”

Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe. pic.twitter.com/YKfHoUuiXP — Dr. Bello Matawalle (@Bellomatawalle1) March 2, 2021

