Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune dissolves parliament

Algerian President Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has dissolved the parliament and called for an early legislative election.

Tebboune gave the announcement as Algeria was commemorating National Martyr Day on Thursday.

The dissolution came after a series of meetings between the president and heads of parties, including Belaid, and Abdelkader Bengrina, head of the National Building Movement and former minister and candidate in the presidential elections, which Tebboune won.

People’s National Assembly is expected to be dissolved in the coming days.

Pressure has been mounting on the government to resign in recent weeks

Several thousand Algerians rallied in a northern town Tuesday against the military and current President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the rally in Kherrata.

The unprecedented protest movement, which demanded a sweeping overhaul of the ruling system in place since Algeria’s independence from France in 1962, only suspended rallies in March last year as the coronavirus pandemic reached the North African country.

Sourced from Africanews