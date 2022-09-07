Akideinde, others make TurnTable top music executives’ list

In an effort to recognise the top 30 music executives, who helped to shape the first half of 2022,TurnTable Charts has released the list of 30 personalities making waves in the Nigerian music industry.

This list covers various sectors of the music industry in Nigeria: Digital media, artiste management, record label, music distribution, content creation and consumer education and many more, also acts as a snapshot of the more comprehensive End of the Year, TurnTable Power List 2022.

Those that made the list include, Ayo Animashaun; CEO, Smooth Promotions, Oye Akideinde; CDO, Continued Entertainment, Ayo Shonaiya; Creator of Afrobeats: The Backstory, Temi Adeniji; MD Warner Music South Africa; SVP SSA & Special Projects, Bizzle Osikoya; Co-Founder of The Plug Entertainment, Motolani Alake; Managing Editor, Pulse Nigeria, Olamide Adedeji; Founder, YBNL Nation (No. 1 Record Label of H1 2022).

According to TurbTable Charts, these individuals have not only contributed to the growth of Nigerian music, but they have also elevated their respective niches while distinguishing themselves as leaders of industry which earned them their spot on the list.