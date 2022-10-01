Aisha Buhari apologizes to Nigerians for the country’s economic difficulties; Asake sells out O2 London show in minutes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Aisha Buhari apologizes to Nigerians for the country’s economic difficulties

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

The First Lady, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday apologised to Nigerians over the harsh economic realities and insecurity experienced under the Buhari-led government.

Speaking during the 62nd Independence Day Special Juma’at prayer and Public Lecture themed Shura: The Islamic Foundation of True Democracy at the National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja, Dr. Buhari said:

“The regime might not have been a perfect one, but I want to seize this opportunity to seek forgiveness from the Ulamas and Nigerians in general. We all need to work together to achieve a better Nigeria.”

She urged Nigerians to pray for a peaceful transition of power in 2023, adding that citizens must unite to restore normalcy and peace in the most troubled parts of the country.

According to her, “Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, as you may be aware that this government is making its exit and perhaps witnessing the last anniversary of the regime, I ask Nigerians to pray for a successful election and transition programme.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, it is also noticeable that our Naira is being evaluated and the foreign exchange rate has affected our economy causing a lot of hardship and difficulties in terms of education, health and other day-to-day activities of our citizens.”

While lauding the efforts of security agencies in fighting terrorism, she said Nigerians “must unite and fight against security challenges.”

“I’m particularly happy that our security agents have stood up to the challenges of security more than ever before. And at the moment, their efforts have been pushing the effects of banditry, kidnapping and many other ills in society.”

“I commend the efforts of our gallant security men and women and I want to pray for more successes in their operations,” Mrs. Buhari added.

To supplement government’s efforts towards citizens’ welfare, she said her office has put in place many programmes in areas such as agriculture, entrepreneurship, and engagement of youth and women to cushion the effects and provide alternatives.

“I, through my Aisha Buhari and Future Assured Foundation, have put in place deliberate efforts and programmes focused on improving the quality of women, youth and children.

“Through this effect, I have empowered many communities. I appreciate all my partners and collaborators, the wives of the governors, the wives of service chiefs, my associates, well-wishers, and international bodies, that is development partners, I thank them all.”

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the event by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Friday hosted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in Port Harcourt.

Wike confirmed his meeting with Obi in a post on his verified Facebook page on Friday evening.

Sharing two pictures, Wike said he was pleased to host Peter Obi again.

“It was nice hosting my brother, Peter Obi once again,” the caption attached to the photo read.

As Wike kept mute about the purpose of his meeting with Obi, there are speculations that he and other aggrieved leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may support Obi’s ambition in 2023.

Recall that Obi and Wike were presidential aspirants of the PDP before the former Anambra governor defected to the Labour Party to actualize his ambition.

Wike, who has vowed not to leave the PDP, lost the PDP primary to Atiku Abubakar. He also lost the running mate ticket to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Since then, Wike and some governors of the PDP have been calling for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

He has since refused to support Atiku Abubakar despite all entreaties to pacify him and his group.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, has called on Nigerians to commit to the unity and development of the country as the only way to honour the nation’s founding fathers.

He noted that the difficult times may not lend to a wholesome appreciation of the struggles of the founding fathers.

The APC presidential flagbearer, however, pointed out that the nation is commemorating the independence anniversary because of their patriotic effort to bequeath united, virile nation to future generations.

Tinubu, who sounded inspirational, also said the best the country can offer still lies ahead, maintaining that in 62 years the journey has been eventful as the country has consolidated Democratic governance for 23 years.

The APC standard bearer, however, maintained that there is much work to do “in perfecting our form of governance such that government will always and completely be for, of, by and because of the people.

“That our people live in the dignity afforded by prosperity, justice, freedom and an unyielding belief in our capacity to overcome any obstacle was what compelled our founders to strive for the independence we now enjoy,” he stated.

“On this Independence Day, let us commit ourselves to Nigeria’s unity as well as to our collective improvement. In unity, we must see each other as brothers and sisters regardless of our ethnic, religious or regional diversity.

“In seeking national improvement, hands must be on deck in growing the economy, creating jobs, feeding the hungry, educating our youth, caring for the sick and protecting our people and their way of life from evil and misguided foes who seek to destroy all that is good.

“May we all seek the best for Nigeria regardless of partisan affiliation and may we never undermine the national purpose in pursuit of narrow gain,” he stated.

Asake, the fast-rising Nigerian singer, has sold out his first show at the prestigious O2 Academy Brixton in London in five minutes.

The ‘Sungba’ crooner broke the news in an Instagram post on Friday. He also announced a second show at the venue to accommodate other interested music lovers.

Asake is scheduled to perform at the 4,921-capacity venue on December 11.

The concert is part of his forthcoming tour for ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe,’ his debut album, in the United Kingdom.

In the post, Asake said tickets for his second show at the hall would be available as from Monday.

He also appreciated his fans, adding that the feat would have been impossible without them.

“UK Terminators sold out my 1st London show in five minutes una too much. Can’t leave anyone out 2nd Date added tickets on sale Monday. Let’s go! I can’t wait to see you all!!” he wrote.

The development further stretches the singer’s impressive career run since he came into the limelight.

With the feat, Asake joins the list of Nigerian singers who have sold out the venue.

In 2018, Burna Boy also sold out the hall during the London leg of his ‘Life On The Outside’ album tour.

Several Nigerian artistes have also performed at the highly acclaimed entertainment complex.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 95 suspected internet fraudsters in Warri, Delta State.

EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren, announced the raid in a statement on Friday.

The spokesman said the suspects were arrested on Thursday during a sting operation at Adesa Ughonton and Jedda axis of Warri.

The youths were apprehended following intelligence on their suspected fraudulent internet-related activities.

They are Timothy Lucky, Akpojotor Godstime, Omagbemi Jeffery, Marvis Lucky, Agbodobiri Sunny, Segun Bakare, Umukoro Christopher, Abomodje Success Erorome, Irivwieri Scholar.

Idama Fejiro, Peace Wisdom Ede, Akpoyibo Daniel Akpevwe, Adam Yakubu Ayo, Sultan Akayinode Damilare, Ibrahim Sani, Karo Matthew Joseph, Idowu Abdul Malik, Bright Omokiniovo Chovwe, Thankgod Idama Kobiro, Okito Rukevwe Kelvin.

Arisi Oghenero, Akoibe Ovie, Oriareghan Godsent, Onoja Victory, Emmanuel Anuko, Charles Blessing, Ogodo Mamuzo, Precious Tobukuma, Ogbeke Forgive, Wisdom Williams, Igbekele Victor Iseoluwa, Joshua Akinkuade, Amos Osega, Blessing Ojamami.

Others are Kennedy Akhabue, Obematen Michael Promise, Esivweneta Tejiri, Onorume Harvest, Emmanuel Akpene, Emmanuel Vouwero, Okudu Goddluck, Victor Godwin, Umukoro Paul, Boateng Sunday, Money Freedom.

The rest include Sylvester Kingley, Esivweneta Frank, Bonny Oghenerume, Osanwoli Ojoeguari, Glory Ukpebitere, Tonfawey Fidelis Ebimene and Rex Mamus Brume, Omoru Scott, Omoru Daniel, Benson Michael, Fejiro Oke, Israel Paul Afuoh, Stanley Pius Layefa.

Also nabbed were Osemudiamen Victor, Prince Ali Oghenero, Fedrick Ashebimoma, Iwhighuavwe Avewerosuo Joshua, Iwhighuavwe Friday, Stephen Victor, Asulewon Benjamin, Balogun Destiny, Uko Peter Adoga, Idris Ibrahim, Ikenna Igboke, Egugbo Andrew.

Otilu Ifeanyi, Samuel Amiegbe, Kelvin Etonwei Doubrapade, Puri Precious, Awolu Ibrahim, Andrew Idigo Chukwudi, Efemena Philip Okoloko, Oyakhire Prosper, Bright Ighorolumuwe, Mienka Ogugu, Aghorunse Sola Prosper, Momah Shedrach, Dickson Itule, Omoduvie Augustine and Chioma Onumonu.

At the time of arrest, cars and phones of different brands as well as several laptops were recovered.

Uwujaren added that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

