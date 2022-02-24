Airtel sponsors ‘The Voice Nigeria’ season 4





Telecommunications operator, Airtel Nigeria, has announced its sponsorship of International reality TV singing show, “The Voice Nigeria,” which is returning to television for its fourth season. The singing competition, which launched in Nigeria in 2016, aims to discover and groom young talented musicians,’ positioning them for stardom on a global scene. This seasons’ show produced entirely in Nigeria will have performances from talented contestants auditioning to be selected to participate in the show. Commenting on Airtel Nigeria’s sponsorship of the programme, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said: “Airtel Nigeria is passionate and committed to creating and supporting credible platforms and programmes that will help discover, nurture and hone the talents of young Nigerians.

“Therefore, our sponsorship of Season 4 of The Voice Nigeria is a glowing testament to our resolve to offer young, talented Nigerians a springboard to international stardom while creating exciting moments for fans, music followers and entertainment lovers across the country. It is our belief that with The Voice platform, Airtel will continue to connect emotionally with Nigerians as well as contribute significantly to the development of the creative industry of the country.” This year’s programme will be produced entirely by UNITY 1 Limited, in conjunction with FAME Tv, as well as ITV and YouTube.

The show’s innovative format features four stages – beginning with the Blind Auditions, followed by the Knockouts, then the Battle Rounds and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. The coaches of the show will seek twelve talents for their teams and work with them for the duration of the show to hone their skills and prepare the successful acts who make it to the Live Performance Shows to battle it out on a global stage.









TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…





Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Sourced From Nigerian Music