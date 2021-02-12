Air Namibia ceases operations as it files for liquidation

– Advertisement –





Namibia’s national carrier Air Namibia has suspended all operations, leaving hundreds of workers without jobs.

The airline is cancelling all of its flights and grounding its aircraft with immediate effect.

In a statement Air Namibia asked all affected customers to cancel reservations and request refunds.

The state owned newspaper the New Era reported that more than 600 employees are being sent home by the airline.

It had been a cabinet decision to file for voluntary liquidation, the paper said.

Employees will receive a basic salary for the next 12 months but will not receive any benefits.

Analysts say the airline has been having operational issues, the latest being last week’s resignation of board members who accused the government of interference.

It’s financial problems have been deepened by the impact coronavirus pandemic on the aviation industry.

Source: Africafeeds.com