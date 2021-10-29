Afropop Singer ‘X-LYTE’ Releases Debut Project ‘My Last EP’

(MENAFN– GetNews) Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter, X-Lyte, proudly presents his debut EP. The six-track project places his rhythm, Melody, eloquent songwriting, and undeniable energy directly in the spotlight.







After building anticipation, Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter, X-Lyte, proudly presents his debut EP, My Last EP today, 29th of October, 2021. The six-track project places his rhythm, Melody, eloquent songwriting, and undeniable energy directly in the spotlight.

About his debut EP, X-Lyte commented:

“I usually love to be different, I experimented and created different sounds before settling for these 6 tracks. I want to be known for creating Good Music. What I hope to get in the music industry is the freedom to perform anywhere in the world without boundaries. Working on this EP has been incredibly therapeutic for me, as I was in the mode I never saw myself being.”

X-Lyte’s ‘My Last E.P includes songs like instant bangs like Wanche and Alarm, also includes previously released ‘Pipopay’. With the new EP, he wanted to tell a story about love, Money, Girls, and how one swings between hot and cold.“My Last EP” is out and available on all major music stores worldwide.







TRACKLISTING:

1. Wanche

2. Go Gaga

3. Broke 2 Boss

4. Alarm

5. Oshaka

6. Pipopay

About X-LYTE

Owolabi Oluwasegun, mostly known as ‘X-Lyte’ is a Nigerian Singer, Songwriter, and Entrepreneur. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Babcock University.

X-Lyte, born 14th of April, 1996 to a music-loving Family; hails from Ekiti State, Nigeria. He was brought up in Ondo City, Akure but eventually moved to Lagos. Music runs in X-Lyte’s family, as at a tender age, he was already exposed to Music and Live Performances through his Mother, a renowned Traditional singer in Ekiti, Nigeria. He would sometimes back her up on stage.

X-Lyte is passionate about making music; as he sees it as a free gift of nature and a calling he has to answer. Aside from Music, he runs a series of Businesses and regularly looks out for investment opportunities in budding startups across Africa.

Apple Music: 'My Last EP' by X-Lyte

