Afrobeat singer Wizkid will open More Love, Less Ego Tour in Houston

Afrobeat singer Wizkid Photo: courtesy

Wizkid, widely considered one of the most influential African artists of all time, has announced his More Love, Less Ego Tour. And it will kick off in Houston.

THEY’RE WITH HER: Maxine Waters, other influential Black women stand up for Megan Thee Stallion over Drake lyric

The Afrobeat singer performs March 3 at Toyota Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the venue site. The announcement comes on the heels of this month’s “More Love, Less Ego” album release.

Wizkid released his first album when he was 11 years old in Lagos, Nigeria. His 2014 song “Ojuelegba” was a worldwide breakthrough and led to his appearance on “One Dance” alongside Drake. His 2020 hit “Essence” is the first Nigerian song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Global 200. He is also featured on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl.”