Afrobarometer set for fieldwork after planning meeting in Accra

Afrobarometer, an African data gathering organization has announced it is set to roll out its next series of surveys expected to be conducted in 40 African countries.

The network successfully concluded its round 10 planning meeting in Ghana, setting the stage for upcoming field work.

At its Accra meeting high-profile policy makers and thought leaders as well as the network’s national partners, board members, and International Advisory Council met for deliberations.

Participants formulated strategic plans, exchanged practical insights, and engaged in spirited discussions to enhance Afrobarometer’s impact in Africa, a statement from the network said on Monday.

The network said it’s Accra meeting also brought together a “diverse range of voices and expertise, highlighting a shared dedication to empowering African citizens in shaping policies that promote sustainable development.”

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a member of Afrobarometer’s International Advisory Council, stressed the importance of continuous capacity building for research, analysis, and communication across Africa when she addressed the meeting last week.

“Investing in research and building the capacity of African researchers and policy makers is crucial for evidence-based decision-making and sustainable development in our continent,” she said.

Afrobarometer CEO Joseph Asunka said in a statement that “If democracy is indeed a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, then the people’s voice and lived experiences must count in policy and development decisions that affect their lives.”

Co founders of Afrobarometer, professors E. Gyimah-Boadi, Robert Mattes, and Michael Bratton attended the meeting.

The trio highlighted the journey, “recounting their decision, more than two decades ago, to merge their respective research projects and the remarkable progress made since then,” a statement from the network said.

Afrobarometer has now become a trusted source of high-quality data and analysis on what Africans are thinking.

It has conducted over 350,000 interviews in 41 countries, representing the views of about 75% of the African population.

Source: Africafeeds.com

