AFRIMMA, YouTube Black Voice To Celebrate African Music Stars

For all of us, the past two years have been full of a lot of instability, but, as always, we Nigerians manage to deal with the worst situations in the most commendable manner – we hold our heads up high, hold on to our unique humour and continue to hustle for a better day.

This is why Flytime Music Festival considers this year’s much anticipated 4-day festival a big applause to our most special Nigerians. After the pandemic caused many countries place restrictions on concerts, Flytime Music Festival returns with a motivation to celebrate music as a connecting force while strictly adhering to government-recommended COVID-19 safety protocols.

So, if you are looking for a way to round off what has been a bustling couple of years (to say the least) and usher in a new year of limitless possibilities, we urge you to look no further. This year’s festival year boasts power-packed performances from the world’s best entertainers at the Eko Convention Centre from Tuesday, December 21st – Friday, December 24th.

After multiple sold-out shows, show-stopping performances, award nominations and chart-topping records across the globe, the Made in Lagos artiste made return to where it all began for him next Tuesday.

The show and Wizkid dazzle attendees from far and wide with explosive performances that took us on his inspirational journey from hustling on the streets of Lagos to becoming a grammy award-winning artiste and Global superstar.

On Day 2 of the Flytime Music Festival, American R&B superstar Ne-Yo, who is known for his timeless classics will be in Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday, 22nd December 2021 to take the audience down memory lane as he performs the biggest hits of the 2000s including, ‘So Sick’, ‘Sexy Love’ and ‘Miss Independent’.

Comic Genius and Actor, Bovi will also join the eponymous show delivering an hour of rib cracking comedy that is sure to melt the stress of the year away. Come with a lover or friend ready to laugh at never-been-heard before jokes dealt back to back by Nigeria’s foremost entertainer. Singing Superstars Flavour, Simi and Chike, add to their special flair to deliver one of the most entertaining nights concert-goers will experience this December.

This year’s Flytime Music Festival will definitely be one for the history books as every single day is packed with entertainment experiences of a lifetime. The momentum continues on Thursday, 23rd December 2021 as “Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged” brings a fresh, trendy and youthful energy to the Lagos scene.

On Day 3 of the festival, we celebrate Nigerian stars turned Global Superstars who have realised the dream of taking African music to the world and serve as an inspiration to young Nigerians to dream big because anything is really possible.

The lineup includes the incredible Lancey Foux, Adekunle Gold, Buju, Fireboy, Lojay, Rema, CKay, Ayra Starr, Ruger, Mayorkun, Blaqbonez, Teni, Oxlade, Wurld and more, bringing with them ‘the cool’, ‘the fun’, and of course, the passion of an African with a mission. Expect more surprises, after all, Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged is known as the only exclusive concert where Anything Can Happen.

