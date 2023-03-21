Africa’s top 10 happiest countries

The list of the world’s happiest countries has been released for 2022 and Mauritius occupies the top position in Africa.

The ranking of the world’s happiest countries looks at the nations where people enjoy the highest levels of well-being and satisfaction.

The World Happiness Report, uses statistical analysis to determine the world’s happiest countries.

The ranking considers a range of economic, social, and environmental factors, and offers insights into what makes a country a great place to live.

“Benevolence to others, especially the helping of strangers, which went up dramatically in 2021, stayed high in 2022,” John Helliwell, one of the authors of the World Happiness Report, told CNN.

Finland remains the world’s happiest country on earth, followed by Denmark and Iceland. Switzerland and Netherlands join them to form the top five happiest countries in the world.

Here is the list of the top 10 happiest countries in Africa.

MAURITIUS LIBYA IVORY COAST SOUTH AFRICA GAMBIA ALGERIA LIBERIA CONGO MOROCCO MOZAMBIQUE

Zimbabwe was ranked as the least happiest country in Africa. Rwanda, Botswana, Lesotho, Sierra Leone joined Zimbabwe to form the top five unhappiest countries in Africa.

Here are the top ten unhappiest countries in Africa.