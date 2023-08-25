African leaders speaking with one voice as youth call for One Africa

By Janet Karim

1If it had not been the Lord who was on our side, now may Israel say; 2 If it had not been the Lord who was on our side, when men rose up against us: 3 Then they had swallowed us up quick, when their wrath was kindled against us: 4 Then the waters had overwhelmed us, the stream had gone over our soul: 5 Then the proud waters had gone over our soul. 6 Blessed be the Lord, who hath not given us as a prey to their teeth. – Psalm 124:1-6

What do the presidents of Mali’s Assimi Goïta, Kenya’s William Ruto, including Professor P. L. O. Lumumba, DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi, Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, South Africa’s Cyril Ramposa, including South Africa’s EEF leader Julius Malema, Nigeria’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former African Union PR to the US Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, and Niger’s Mohamed Bazoum all have in common?

They are all African leaders who in the past few months have been vehemently voicing out discontent against foreign interference, manipulation and open plundering of its natural resources that has come with African coups and needless slaughter of Africans by Africans. They have in different manner asked politely, rudely, bluntly to leave Africa to manage its own affairs, some to literally leave Africa, and stating that the west needs Africa (its minerals), while Africa does not need the west.

Apart from telling the western nations to stop looting Africa’s minerals while at the same time throttling social values such as abortion and LGBTQ and norms. To this Uganda’s Museveni is adroit in stating “Africa has been quiet, we have been polite, but now we are talking.”

While some analysts looked on in shock as Ramaphosa waxed lyrical as he started chanting in unison with fellow Africa leaders’ rants, the continent became empowered as all have been calling for continental minerals to be processed in Africa. Statistics are making the rounds on the use of African minerals that are strategic minerals in the battles fought by the west. These minerals are uranium, gold, silver, diamonds, oil, bauxite among others.

One blatant attempt by the western nations, is the European proposed treaty with 79-member African, Caribbean, and Pacific nations, commonly referred to as the ACP-EU Partnership Agreement. It is a manipulative attempt to rope the ACP into a binding 20-year treaty, to the 27 member EU. While it is being promoted as an economic and trade agreement, it also has many deceptive provisions that advance abortion, comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) and LGBT (gay rights) agendas that are being throttled down the throats of ACP countries. This agreement includes over 105 countries (27 EU Member States plus 79 ACP countries) representing over 1.5 billion people.

The new ACP-EU Partnership Agreement has a revised extension of the 20-year Cotonou Partnership Agreement that was signed in 2000 and governed trade and economic relations between the EU and the 48 Sub-Saharan countries in Africa, 16 Caribbean countries, and 15 Pacific countries (ACP). The agreement expired in 2020; it has been extended waiting for the signing of the new ACP-EU Agreement. But this devious EU Treaty is so harmful to the 79 ACP countries as it aims to rob them of their sovereign rights. Ironically, while it desires to force LGBTQ rights and abortion on the ACP countries, it does not do this to China or Middle Eastern countries.

To the two types of foreigners from the West, including the US and the European Union, that have held Africa under their thumbs are the mineral mining giants and now the social giants that are insisting that certain African laws change. They continue to plunder African minerals and give Africa high interest loans. To these, African leaders, joined by the youth, are saying in unison: “Get out of Africa.”

To Be Continued…….Watch this space!