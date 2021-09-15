African Leaders for Nutrition Webinar

What: Addressing Hidden Hunger Through Agriculture: Progress with Biofortification in West Africa Who: African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) and HarvestPlus When: 15 September 2021 at 11:00-13:00 UTC Where: Virtual

The African Development Bank is hosting a webinar organized by the African Leaders for Nutrition initiative (ALN) and HarvestPlus.

The session will feature speakers from West Africa. Participants will discuss the achievements and challenges of producing nutritious foods through biofortification in the region and scaling up strategies for the production of nutritious and healthy foods through biofortification.

Join us as we learn from a wealth of speakers and experts, including:

Dr. Howarth Bouis, ALN Champion, founder of HarvestPlus and 2016 World Food Prize Laureate

Dr. Ramadjita Tabo, International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, Regional Director of West and Central Africa, and a 2007 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate as a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

Dr. Richard Pendame, Regional Director Africa, Nutrition International

Dr. Jonas Chianu, Chief Agricultural Economist, African Development Bank

About ALN

The African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) initiative is a platform for high-level political engagement to advance nutrition in Africa. With a special focus on the first 1,000 days of a child’s life and the grey matter infrastructure, the initiative aims to influence and generate innovative investments towards nutrition and food security that will build a foundation for productive human capital in Africa.

About Harvest Plus

HarvestPlus improves nutrition and public health by developing and promoting biofortified food crops that are rich in vitamins and minerals, and providing global leadership on biofortification evidence and technology.

African Development Bank Group