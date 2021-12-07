African leaders deserve permanent seats at UN Sec. Council

Senegalese President Macky Sall and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday denounced the “unfair” representation of Africa in the UN Security Council, regretting that no African country is a permanent member.

The Senegalese head of state said he was in favour of discussions with non-African countries with a view to reforms so that Africa obtains at least two seats as permanent members, with all the prerogatives of current permanent members.

“… what is certain is that it is unfair that the African continent, with 54 countries, is not represented as a permanent member of the Security Council. With South Africa, with all the other countries, we will continue to fight to stop this injustice to Africa. ” President of Senegal, Macky Sall said.

The African continent usually has two to three non-permanent seats on the Security Council, currently held by Kenya, Tunisia and Niger. Gabon and Ghana will replace Tunisia and Niger on 1 January 2022.

South Africas president, Cyril Ramaphosa said this is unfair, calling for a permanent representation of the African people.

“We want fairness, we want Africa to be well-represented and to be heard, because it cannot be fair that 1.3 billion people’s views and thoughts cannot be heard at that high level in the same way that the views of the countries which have the veto right are heard.”

The South African leader arrived Monday in the Senegalese capital where he participated in the Forum for Peace and Security in Africa.

Sourced from Africanews