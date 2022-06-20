African Development Bank VP Mateus Magala appointed Minister of Transport and Communication in Mozambique

Dr. Mateus Magala, Vice President for Human Resources and Corporate Services at the African Development Bank, has been appointed Minister of Transport and Communication of the Republic of Mozambique.

The nomination was announced on 13 June by President Filipe Nyusi.

Magala assumed his tenure at the African Development Bank in September 2018 with a mandate to deliver efficient, people-centered, client-oriented services to ensure overall institutional effectiveness.

His accomplishments during his tenure included revamping the staff regulations and rules, overhauling the Bank’s IT infrastructure and ecosystem, enhancing corporate cybersecurity, reinstating the Executive Performance Management system, and extending the staff retirement age.

His new assignment at the helm of Mozambique’s Ministry of Transport and Communications will entail providing strategic leadership at one of the most complex central government agencies in Mozambique. The ministry directs, coordinates, plans and ensures the implementation of all policies, strategies, and plans for multi-modal transport (road, rail, water and air) and includes all the country’s ports, airports, communications and meteorological infrastructure.

“Mateus Magala has been an exemplary Vice President at the Bank, where he successfully led and delivered on major institutional reforms of Human Resource policies, frameworks, guidelines and regulations,” African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina noted. “He will be greatly missed, and we wish him success in his new role.”

African Development Bank Group