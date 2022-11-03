African Development Bank to amplify Africa’s voice at COP27

What: African Development Bank at 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference

Who: African Union Commission; African leaders; African Development Bank; the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa; NEPAD Planning and Coordinating Agency; Partners

When: 6-18 November 2022

Where: Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt | Click here to follow online.

The African Development Bank Group is set to join global leaders, including from Africa, at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) to lend support to Africa’s concerns and priorities on climate change.

COP27, commonly referred to as the African COP, is an opportunity to spotlight the African continent’s special needs, circumstances and opportunities. It will take place from 6 to 18 November in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Bank President Akinwumi Adesina will lead a delegation of senior management and experts to join the African Union Commission, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, and the NEPAD Planning and Coordinating Agency as host the Africa Pavilion at COP27.

The Pavilion provides the space for Africa to meet and strategize to defend its common positions and interests at COP27.

The Bank will use its presence at the event to enhance strategic partnerships to mobilize new financial resources and shape the global COP27 narrative on critical issues such as just energy transition, nature-based solutions, adaptation finance, and loss and damage.

Delegates will highlight the Bank’s significant commitments towards greening Africa’s growth, including the commitments of the African Development Fund, its concessional lending arm to low-income African countries, and reaffirm the Bank’s request for more concessional financing from the reallocation of the IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to deliver green growth and sustainable development faster and at scale..

The Bank will also showcase, through an array of its programmes with high returns on investments, Africa’s potential to drive global emissions down and grow sustainably: 65% of remaining arable land in the world; youthful labor, Africa Continental Free Trade Area’s 3.3 trillion market, and abundant renewable energy (10 TW solar, 350 GW hydropower, 150 GW wind, and 15 GW geothermal).

Other senior members of the bank delegation include, Kevin Kariuki, Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth; Beth Dunford, Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development; Kevin Urama, Acting Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management; and Solomon Quaynor, Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization.

COP27 – will build on the outcomes of COP26 to deliver action on an array of issues critical to tackling the climate emergency – from urgently reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building resilience and adapting to the inevitable impacts of climate change, to delivering on the commitments to finance climate action in developing countries. Around 90 heads of state are expected to attend, including U.S President Joe Biden and Macky Sall, President of Senegal and African Union chair, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Click here to follow activities at the Africa Pavilion.

African Development Bank Group