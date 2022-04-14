African Development Bank pre-Annual Meetings press conference

What: Pre-Annual Meetings Press Conference

Who: The African Development Bank Group

When: Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 14.00-15:00 GMT

Where: Virtual – Registration

In preparation for its 2022 Annual Meetings, the African Development Bank Group will hold a press conference on Wednesday, 20 April 2022, at 14.00 GMT.

The Annual Meetings are the Bank Group’s most important event, attracting around 3,000 delegates and attendees yearly. The meetings allow the organization to take stock of progress with its shareholders. They also provide a unique forum for representatives of governments, business, civil society, think tanks, academia, and the media, to discuss key issues concerning Africa’s ongoing development.

The theme of the 2022 Annual Meetings, which will be held in Accra, Ghana, is “Achieving Climate Resilience and a Just Energy Transition for Africa”. The Bank Group’s regional member countries will have an opportunity to discuss the nature of the support they need from global development partners, as well as the estimated cost of building resilience and a just energy transition for their economies.

The press conference will feature Prof. Vincent Nmehielle, Secretary-General of the Bank Group, Dr. Kevin Kariuki, Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, Pr. Kevin Urama, Acting Chief Economist and Vice President for Governance and Knowledge Management, and other vice presidents.

Click here to register to attend. Registration closes on 19 April at midnight GMT.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email from AfDB Conference and Meetings containing information about joining the meeting.

English and French interpretation will be provided.

Please visit the Annual Meetings website for more information: https://am.afdb.org/en

African Development Bank Group