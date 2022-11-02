Africa Investment Forum 2022 Market Days: High-level panel discussion on investment opportunities in Zimbabwe

What: High-level panel discussion on investment opportunities in Zimbabwe

Who:

Zimbabwe’s President Dr Emerson Mnangagwa

African Development Bank Group Chief Dr. Akinwumi Adesina

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Finance and Economic Development Prof. Mthuli Ncube

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Dr. Sekai Nzenza

Private sector representatives: Mr. George Manyere (investment banker); Ms. Marjorie Mayida, Managing Director, Old Mutual Group; Dr. Kalpesh Patel, Managing Director, SteelMakers Group; Ms. Duduzile Shinya, Chief Finance and Corporate Affairs Officer, Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency.

When: 2 November 2022

Where: Hybrid (click here to cover the event)

The African Development Bank is championing the arrears clearance and debt resolution process for Zimbabwe. The high-level panel will showcase Zimbabwe’s readiness to attract investments.

The African Development Bank’s Zimbabwe Country Brief (2021-2023) identified private sector development as one of its two focus areas.

