Africa commits to cut 32% of emissions by 2030

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday confirmed his nation’s commitments to the Paris Agreement at the U.S.-led climate summit.

Speaking virtually to the White House from Abuja, Buhari said since 2016, Nigeria had undertaken “major environmentally sound and climate friendly programs.”

He said institutional frameworks have been made to cut emissions by 2030.

“Beyond ending gas flaring by 2030, the oil and gas sector has undertaken steps for diversification, risk management systems, insurance (indistinct) research and development and energy crisis planning”, Buhari said.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta laid out the African nation’s targets for clean energy and reducing carbon emissions at the U.S.-led climate summit.

“In our journey to the 2050 target, Kenya intends to complete its transition to renewable energy. And clean energy already accounts for about 90% of total electricity supply in Kenya, and we intend to increase this to 100% by the year 2030”, he said.

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa used his address to urge developed nations to assist developing nations to meet climate targets.

He said poorer countries who typically contribute less global emissions, they «often suffer the most from the devastating effects of climate change”.

”We call on developed economies which historically bear the greatest responsibility for emission to meet their responsibilities to developing economies. This will be vital to restoring the bonds of trust between developed and developing economies”, said Ramaphosa.

Africa has committed to cut 32% of emissions by 2030. The continent is currently developing a strategy for greenhouse gas emissions to be presented to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change before COP 26 in November, Kenyatta added.

Sourced from Africanews