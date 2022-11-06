Africa Choral Music honours Odedeji with Church music award

The Africa Choral Music has honoured the Bishop of Lagos West Diocese Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. James Odedeji with an award for promoting choral and gospel music across the globe.

Receiving the award in Lome, Togo, at a musical concert tagged: “Africa Sings,” Bishop Odedeji, who enjoined Christians to appreciate the place of praises in worship, commended the Bishop Ajayi Crowther Memorial Anglican Church (BACMAC) choir for representing the Diocese in the music festival.

He urged youths to devote their leisure to music, adding that it could serve as a tool for peace-building, peace-making, and reconciliation between ethnic groups and faith in the West Africa region.

The cleric noted that Anglicans appreciate songs, hymns, worship and praises, which are inspiring and uplift souls. He promised to continue to support youth empowerment and growth, saying the feat attained in the festival would be reflected in next year’s Synod.

Odedeji appreciated the Vicar of Bishop Ajayi Crowther Memorial Anglican Church, Taiwo Olupitan, for his encouragement towards the success of the festival, and also commended the Music Director of BACMAC, Sir Kelechi Agu, who led the choir to Togo for the festival for “his commitment, hard work and doggedness in the service of God, stressing that he “is a replica of his late father whose service in the house of God was commendable.”

Odedeji, therefore, expressed the Diocese’s readiness to host the maiden edition of Church Music festival next month in Africa.

Fifteen African countries with five states from Nigeria, including the choir of BACMAC from the Diocese of Lagos West, attended the musical concert in Lome.