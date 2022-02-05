AFCON 2021: Senegalese cross fingers for a victory against Egypt

On the eve of the Africa Cup of Nations final that will see Senegal meet Egypt, an entire people holds its breath. Senegal football lovers hope Sadio Mané and his teamates will lift on Sunday, a very first continental trophy for the nation.

Dakar is ready, everyone is focused on the Africa Cup of Nations final. The Teranga lions will play on Sunday, Egypt and if the Pharaohs have lifted the cup 7 times, Senegalese football fans hope Sadio Mane’s teammates will bring a first trophy home !

“We are tired to always deal with disappointment, admits a Dakar supporter. Senegal has never won the AFCON some even say we never will. Therefore, what we want is for the players to take everyone aback! Now, the only thing we lack for is a star embroidered on our national jersey. We would like them to win one!“

A boundless enthusiasm

The hopes for a success story don’t seem out of place since the performance of the national team, these past few days, has reassured all who still doubted. For this football lover there seems to be no other outcome but victory: “I believe we can make it, 500% ! Inshallah, we will be the next champions. It is now or never, we have the players, we have all that is needed to win. Therefore, we are forced to win. We have to, we have to win! It is now or never, we have the players, we have all that is needed to win. Therefore, we are forced to win. We have to, we have to win! We have to be on Africa’s champions.”

This boundless enthusiasm has turned out well for shop owners. Jerseys, flags and other tie-in products sell like hotcakes.

Will Senegal finally appear on the list of AFCON winners ? Senegal v. Egypt will kick off at 7 pm GMT at the Olembé of Yaoundé (Cameroon).

Sourced from Africanews