Ada Ameh: Nigerian celebrities react to death of Nollywood actress

Some Nigerian entertainers and celebrities have reacted to the death of Nollywood veteran actress, Adah Ameh. NigerianEye had earlie…

Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, tweeted, “My heart is so

heavy, I don’t even know what to say! one of the people I look up to in the

film industry. Rip aunty Ada Ameh. I’ll miss you so much.”

Similarly, former Big Brother Naija reality television star,

Angel Smith said: “The fact that we have to experience grief at some point in

our lives and then try to live with such an intense emotion is so mind-blowing.

If the news is true, Rest well, Ada Ameh. I loved watching you on tv. I hope

you’re at a place where pain is a fiction of our imagination.”

On his part, Popular On-Air Personality, Dotun, wrote, “Ada

Ameh’s death is so painful. One of My fav on The Johnsons, especially when she

says ‘a lucky lo lo’ ‘Apor’. She just lost a child and she now. May God put us

through our tough times. This one is very painful.”

Also reacting, controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu,

wrote on Instagram: “Nollywood actresses why? I am so SAD now and in TEARS

after seeing all the poetry written on social media, especially by some popular

actresses close to Aunty Ada, who IGNORED her when she came out on social media

and needed help, these actresses never sent a KOBO, yet were all busy showing

off expensive new #CARS and #Dollars constantly on social media, now Dem be the

first to write poetry after the sad news, who do us like this for Nollywood?”

Veteran singer, John Asiemo, popularly known as Daddy

Showkey, wrote on Instagram: “Oh My God my Sister is gone, I always tell you

that I will be there for because you are always there for me, you saved my life

when down, Oh my sister rest well in the Lord’s hands Ada no be so oooo We talk

am ooo Ah ah ah.”

