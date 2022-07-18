Ada Ameh: Nigerian celebrities react to death of Nollywood actress
Some Nigerian entertainers and celebrities have reacted to
the death of Nollywood veteran actress, Adah Ameh.
NigerianEye had earlier reported on Monday that ‘The
Johnsons’ star, collapsed and died around 11 pm on Sunday.
Ada Ameh, known for her major role in the Africa Magic
family drama, The Johnsons, had on June 15, opened up on her battle with mental
health a few weeks before her demise.
The 48-year-old movie star had said the issue was gradually
taking her life, but she believes that she will not die and will get over it.
Following Ada Ameh’s death, celebrities took to Twitter and
Instagram to mourn her.
Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, tweeted, “My heart is so
heavy, I don’t even know what to say! one of the people I look up to in the
film industry. Rip aunty Ada Ameh. I’ll miss you so much.”
Similarly, former Big Brother Naija reality television star,
Angel Smith said: “The fact that we have to experience grief at some point in
our lives and then try to live with such an intense emotion is so mind-blowing.
If the news is true, Rest well, Ada Ameh. I loved watching you on tv. I hope
you’re at a place where pain is a fiction of our imagination.”
On his part, Popular On-Air Personality, Dotun, wrote, “Ada
Ameh’s death is so painful. One of My fav on The Johnsons, especially when she
says ‘a lucky lo lo’ ‘Apor’. She just lost a child and she now. May God put us
through our tough times. This one is very painful.”
Also reacting, controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu,
wrote on Instagram: “Nollywood actresses why? I am so SAD now and in TEARS
after seeing all the poetry written on social media, especially by some popular
actresses close to Aunty Ada, who IGNORED her when she came out on social media
and needed help, these actresses never sent a KOBO, yet were all busy showing
off expensive new #CARS and #Dollars constantly on social media, now Dem be the
first to write poetry after the sad news, who do us like this for Nollywood?”
Veteran singer, John Asiemo, popularly known as Daddy
Showkey, wrote on Instagram: “Oh My God my Sister is gone, I always tell you
that I will be there for because you are always there for me, you saved my life
when down, Oh my sister rest well in the Lord’s hands Ada no be so oooo We talk
am ooo Ah ah ah.”