Abrewa Nana Back In The Days, Celebrating One Of The Female Pioneers In Rap Music In Ghana

Born Dorcas Opoku Dakwa, “Abrewa Nana” as known in showbiz circles was born on December 3rd, 1980.

Having been introduced into hiplife, the artiste was one of the first females in Ghana who went into the rap game.

She adopted the stage name derived from Abrewa (translates to old woman in Akan language) and Nana (grandmother) as she was named after her grandmother. Her parents are Isaac Dakwa and Juliana Blankson and she had her primary education in Accra.

A product of Aggrey Memorial Senior High School in Cape Coast, Central Region and Takoradi Polytechnic where she studied Business Accounting, Abrewa Nana was actively involved in music and entertainment in school.

With global female superstars like Mariah Carey and Aaliyah serving as motivation and inspiration for her, the former judge on the Idol Series began composing her lyrics and recording demos. Her demos started receiving airplay and she was featured on the then famous group Sass Squad in their hit song “Tuma”.

In the year 2000, she released her debut album “Sagoa” which had the hit song Odo Filla and was instantly shot into stardom with a massive following. This earned her nominations at the Ghana Music Awards. This was followed by her second album African Girl in 2002 which won her Female Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards, UK. In 2004, she released her third album Maba having worked with the record label, Alordia Promotions.

The artiste who is also a dancer and known for her choreographed videos and performances has shared the stage with icons such as Akon, 2 Face and Tony Tetuila.

In 2007, Abrewa Nana was announced as a judge on Idols West Africa, the West African version of the Idol Series franchise which was hosted in Nigeria. She was 27 years at the time making her one of the youngest judges on the music talent competition which was aired on M-Net. She worked as a judge alongside Nigeria’s Dede Mabiaku and American, Dan Foster.

Abrewa Nana who is unique and has a style of her own and having worked with Samini and other stars, has songs like;

* Odo Filla

* Wa Rushi a crushi

* Esisi Meso

* Sika

* Uncle Sam

* Heater

* Sagaa

* Pilolo

* Meda Mpan and several other songs.

Here is to celebrating one of the female pioneers in rap and hip hop music, Abrewa Nana on her contribution to music and entertainment in Ghana and also for paving way for other women especially in that genre.

