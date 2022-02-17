Abba Kyari And The Theme Of Shame: A Clear Picture Of How Nigerian Police Operate By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed

Nigeria has derailed from the era of patriotism to a theme of shame. The Nigerian system is naturally toxic and afflicted with a leadership disaster.

The country’s affairs are currently being managed by criminals whose idea is to rip off the ordinary citizen and tag them with all sorts of criminal offences. The allegory of shame has paved way for the officers on uniform to use their positions and sabotage the security architecture of the country.

One of the biggest scams that was sold to the public without a sense of responsibility by the Nigeria Police Force was a self-acclaimed “super cop” called Abba Kyari.

Abba Kyari was one of the most celebrated police officers who pretended to be serving in the interest of Nigeria.

Abba Kyari rose from a sandstorm to be become a so-called “super hero” by arresting Evans, the most wanted popular kidnapper at the time. The arrest of Evans threw Abba Kyari into the limelight that appeared to have earned him international recognition. As a result of this, he became a public figure with whom everybody tried to relate with.

His true personality was not known to the public then. People rushed to associate with him based on the record he set for himself. But majority failed to listen to the claims of Evans against Kyari.

Meanwhile, this self-acclaimed “super cop” has played on the intelligence of the average Nigerians who saw him as their role model, especially Nigerian police officers. Abba Kyari claimed to have risked his life by saving Nigerians from all sorts of crimes.







Kyari’s flamboyant lifestyle has never been hidden, and the way he flaunts it on social media makes it suspicious. One will think the “super cop” works in Shell or NNPC.

We are in a country where no one asks about the source of wealth of a serving police officer. No doubt, with the way and manner he flaunts his ill-gotten money on social media, it gives clarity of what the self-acclaimed “super cop” was capable of.

Details of Abba Kyari’s activities would show clearly that Nigerian police generally operates with a high level of insanity. His escapades portrays their involvement in many crimes in Nigeria.

We must recall how the United States District Court revealed the conversations between Ramon Olorunwa Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, in charge of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IGPIRT).

Hushpuppi allegedly arranged with Kyari, to have Chibuzor arrested and imprisoned in Nigeria for attempting to redirect proceeds of fraud intended for him (Hushpuppi and his partner (Juma) to himself. The scheme was to fraudulently obtain and launder at least $1,124,426.36 from their Qatari victim.

Recently, Kyari was reportedly arrested as a member of an international drug cartel, who also aided and abetted drug trafficking in the country.

Imagine Kyari who was supposedly on suspension, running operations with his team members and attempting to sell part of the cocaine they confiscated.

Nigerian lawbreakers at the National assembly who supposed to be lawmakers were seen giving a standing ovation to a certified criminal on uniform while they honoured him with an award of recognition.

Having given such recognition to Abba Kyari who is a proven criminal, the National Assembly is duty-bound and in the interest of justice, to give a similar award to Evans with a double standing ovation.

With this recent revelation on who Abba Kyari is, no one will ever raise doubts if the so-called “super cop” was accused of trafficking human organs across the country or internationally.

The Nigerian political system has harboured a lot of criminals, people like Abba Kyari shouldn’t have been celebrated. Same people who are being entrusted with duties of enforcing the law, use the privilege to abuse the office and positions they occupy.

Many high-profile cases that involve murder, kidnapping and other criminal offences have been swept under the carpet by top security officers. The irony, however, is that the same officers who commit these crimes against humanity are being rewarded with promotions.

Abba Kyari is a criminal on uniform that hunted and gravely attacked other criminals like him, including innocent people whom he subjected to severe torture while some victims have either been terribly traumatised or killed in the process of torture.

Some people were forced to make false confessions under duress just for the self-styled “super cop” to get more ranks and get the attention of the international community.

The inspector general of police must, with all sense of patriotism and without any delay, dismiss Abba Kyari from the Nigeria Police Force and extradite him to the United States immediately.

The National Assembly should withdraw the salute and awards they gave him. And without prejudice, all cases prosecuted by Abba Kyari should be re-examined by an independent body.

All officers involved in this crime should be prosecuted so that this will serve as deterrent to other officers.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters