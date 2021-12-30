A Top American Singer Calls Ghana Most Beautiful country In The World

Do you think 2021 was really a good year for Ghana?

Maybe it might be, but it might not be too, because, this month of December is just surprising us. From Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities' rants, fights in parliaments, increases in the price of products.

Who should be blamed for the current state of Ghana?

It wasn’t so late when Shatta Wale insulted the whole of Nigeria, and after that, their top musicians came here and spread the word of love to show how much they love Ghana. Many didn’t really believe their words until an American musician also said, “Ghana is a beautiful country”.

Do you think Ghana is really the most beautiful country?

Ari Lennox is an R&B singer in the USA who’s from Washington, DC. Her real name is Courtney Shanada Salter and her songs have really become a hit in the USA because in 2019, she was nominated for a Grammy award amongst the best rap albums of the year in the country.

Why would an American celebrity just pop up and say Ghana is the most beautiful country in the world?

I can’t really tell, but I think it’s because she’s currently in Ghana. She’s one of the top stars who performed at the Afrochella on the 28th of December at El-wak along side stars like Wizkid,Ayra Star and Nasty C. Ari Lennox tweeted some hours ago, “Yea Ghana is the most beautiful country in the world”.

What’s surprising is, she didn’t say most beautiful in Africa, so this means, to her, Ghana is the most beautiful country in the world. Why do you think she would say this?

Cardi B and Beyonce have also visited Ghana, so I think Ghana is beautiful in the eyes of foreigners. What do you think?

As the year is coming to an end, please plan for 2022 before we get into 2022. Have a good day.

As always, “we see differently”

