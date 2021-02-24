What: 9th Governing Council meeting of the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism Who: The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism When: 3 March, 2021, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm GMT. Where: Virtual via Zoom (Please note this is a closed meeting)

The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM) of the African Development Bank will host its 9th Governing Council meeting on 3 March, 2021.

The AFFM Governing Council’s 13 institutional members, representing governments, development institutions, research and extension bodies, donors, African farmers’ organizations and fertilizer development agencies, will discuss AFFM priorities and intervention areas for the 2021-2027 period.

The Governing Council will also provide strategic guidance for its fundraising and resource mobilization plan, and review AFFM’s 2020 Annual Report, the work program and budget for 2021.

The African Union Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, will chair the meeting.

