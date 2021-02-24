You are here
9th Governing Council Meeting Of The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism
Africa Investments 

9th Governing Council meeting of the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism

Elwin Mandowa ,
9th Governing Council Meeting Of The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism
What: 9th Governing Council meeting of the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism
Who: The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism
When: 3 March, 2021, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm GMT.
Where: Virtual via Zoom (Please note this is a closed meeting)

The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM) of the African Development Bank will host its 9th Governing Council meeting on 3 March, 2021.

The AFFM Governing Council’s 13 institutional members, representing governments, development institutions, research and extension bodies, donors, African farmers’ organizations and fertilizer development agencies, will discuss AFFM priorities and intervention areas for the 2021-2027 period.

The Governing Council will also provide strategic guidance for its fundraising and resource mobilization plan, and review AFFM’s 2020 Annual Report, the work program and budget for 2021.

The African Union Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko,  will chair the meeting.              

African Development Bank Group

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email