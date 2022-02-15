4 Nigerian Musicians Who Featured Their Kids In Their Music Video

There are some Nigerian Musicians who are blessed with wonderful children, some of these Musicians have featured their kids in their Music Video. We will be talking about four of these Musicians in this article.

Mr P And Son Cameron

Mr P whose full name is Peter Okoye is one of the Nigerian Musicians who have featured their kids in their Music Video. According to The Cable, few years ago, he featured his son named Cameron in one of his songs named Ebeano.

Patoranking And Daughter Wilmer

Patoranking is a Nigerian Musician who has featured his daughter in his Music Video. According to The Guardian, he featured his daughter named Wilmer in his Music Video titled Wilmer which was dedicated to his daughter. At that time, Wilmer was still a baby but she performed very well in the Video.

Wizkid And Kids (Ayodeji, Zion, Boluwatife)

In the year 2020, Wizkid also featured his three sons named Ayodeji, Zion and Boluwatife in his Music Video titled Smile. According to reports, his kids made a Cameo appearance in the Video.

Rudeboy And His Twins, Nadia and Nathan

Nigerian Musician, Rudeboy also featured his twins named Nadia and Nathan in one of his Music Videos. According to reports, he featured his twins in his Music Video called double double in the year 2018.

Content created and supplied by: ChristyPen (via Opera

News )