35th African Union summit opens in Addis Ababa

The 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and government opened on Saturday in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

Last year’s summit was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic but this year’s event has brought together the African leaders for an in-person event.

The 55-member union is holding this summit for the next two days on theme “Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.”

The summit was earlier presided over by outgoing DR Congo President, Felix Tshisekedi whose role has been assumed by Senegalese President, Macky Sall at the end of the summit.

The heads of state will also be considering different reports, under its three sessions: Session on Peace, Security and Governance, Session on African Citizen Well-Being: Health, Nutrition and Food Security, and Session on Regional Integration through A Green Inclusive and Resilient Economic Recovery.

[Live] Floor Language Opening Ceremony of the 35th ordinary Session of the AU Assembly https://t.co/sqKXERAuGV — African Union (@_AfricanUnion) February 5, 2022

The Assembly will also consider other items on its agenda including: the Annual Report of the Union and its Organs Including the Specific Thematic Issues by the Heads of States, Champions, the Decision of Granting Israel an Observer Status to the African Union, and the draft Legal Instruments.

Additionally, the session will appoint the following on the AU organs: A Female Vice President of the Pan African University Council, fifteen (15) Members of the PSC, a female Member of the AUABC from the Northern Region, Members of the Panel of the Wise, and the CEO of AUDA-NEPAD.

Source: Africafeeds.com

