3 Music Awards; all the winners and best performances from the2021 awards show

Legendary Nana Acheampong, the father of Gyakie, joined Daina Hamilton, Efe Grace, Larruso and others as performers at the ceremony with pre-recorded and streamed live top-notch performances from Medikal, Joey B, Adina, Camidoh, Mr Drew, KiDi, Gyakie Yaw Tog, Kwaku Flick and Kofi Jamar.

The night saw KiDi winning the MVP Artiste of the Year, Breakthrough Act going to Mr Drew, Eno Barony winning Rapper of The Year, Medikal taking home an award as Hip Life/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year with Davido who emerged as African Act of The Year.

See the list of all the winners plus some best performances from the 2021 3 Music Awards below.

NASCO NEXT RATED ACT OF THE YEAR

Malcolm Nuna

AFROBEATS/AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Enjoyment by KiDi

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Putuu freestyle by Stonebwoy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

No Dulling by Keche ft Kuami Eugene

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

King Promise

BEST FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

Diana Hamilton

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton

DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR

Empress Gifty

FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR

Kumericans

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Aroma

BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

Mr Drew

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Dead Peepol

HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Sore by Yaw Tog

SONG OF THE YEAR

Enjoyment by KiDi

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

Davido

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Sobolo by Stonebwoy

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Oofeetso by Sarkodie ft Prince Bright

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Adom by Diana Hamilton

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

Kuami Eugene

HIPLIFE/HIPHOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Medikal

RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Eno Barony

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

MOGBeatz

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Why by Adina

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR

Larruso

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Fancy by Amaarae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Anloga Junction by Stonebwoy

EP OF THE YEAR

Blue EP by KiDi

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Sarkodie – Black Love Concert

MOST STREAMED SONG OF THE YEAR

Yabre by Kofi Mole ft Fameye

MOST STREAMED ACT OF THE YEAR

Medikal

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

Komot by Worlasi

FIRST LEGEND AWARD

Elder SK Ampiah

MUSIC LEGENDS AWARDS

Osibisa

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

KiDi

Sourced From Nigerian Music