2023: I may lack money, but I’m on mission to serve Nigerians — Banky W

Nigerian singer Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, who is vying for a seat in the House of Representatives to represent the Eti-Osa federal constituency in Lagos State, has said that despite the prospect of being outspent by other aspirants, he stands a chance to win the seat due to his sense of vision.

Banky W argued that he was not defeated in the 2019 elections but succeeded in “planting a seed” in the collective consciousness of Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 elections.

Wellington disclosed this to journalists at the Peoples Democratic Party’s Wadata Plaza secretariat in Abuja when he obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms for N600,000.

He argued that Nigerian youths could no longer afford to can sit and complain but must join mainstream political platforms that give them the chance to play a part in rebuilding the nation.

On his chances in the forthcoming elections, he said, “In a David and Goliath situation, I’m more comfortable being David. You know, the stakes are high, the big machine is against us, but I do believe that what we may lack in money we have in meaning. We have a mission. We have a message.

“I think that if Lagosians are truly happy with the way everything is happening, then maybe we don’t stand a chance. But somehow I suspect that that’s not the case and that people are ready for something fresh, something different, something unique, something that speaks to the heart of someone who wants to serve and who wants to see the nation better.

“So I’m content to stand on my own two feet with the support of the PDP and the support of our young people and the support of my community in saying that, because I know that we represent something different.”

Speaking of the antecedents leading to his defeat in the 2019 elections, Wellington noted that although he declared his candidacy only three months before election day, he still nailed the third spot in the race.

“You said that 2019 was unsuccessful, and I completely disagree. If you recall in 2019, I didn’t declare for office until three months before election day, which is completely unheard of.

“So for us in 2019, it wasn’t about winning a seat. It was about planting a seed. And I think we successfully did that because what we did was, we came third, and we won in some wards and polling units that were previous strongholds for either of the two big parties.

“But at that time, it was about showing young people that this is something we have to get involved in even though we’re late to the race. We just planted a seed, let’s just stick our toe in the waters,” he explained.

The aspirant also noted that he chose to run on the platform of the PDP because the party opened its arms to youths.

“I believe that with the PDP there’s a genuine intention to give young people a seat at the table? I believe that we have a chance to build a bridge between those who have been in the political terrain for many years and those of us who’ve been protesting from the sidelines.

“I believe that the PDP is welcoming us with open arms and open doors. And so, I’m grateful to the party for the warm reception,” Banky W stated.

