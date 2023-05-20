2023 Financial Presentation and Development Impact

WHAT: Financial Presentation and Development Impact (Luncheon)

WHO: The African Development Bank

WHEN: Thursday, May 25, 2023, TIME: 12:15-14:15 (local time)

WHERE: Restauration Tent (near The Capital), livestreamed via this link

Summary:

The Financial Presentation and Development Impact lunch is a signature event at the African Development Bank’s Annual Meetings and provides the opportunity to highlight the Bank’s achievements over the preceding fiscal year.

Presentations from Bank Group Senior Vice President Swazi Tshabalala and Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer Hassatou N’Sele, will be followed by panel discussions with the Bank Group’s operational vice-presidents.

In the midst of a dynamic global environment, learn what the African Development Bank is doing to address the continent’s biggest challenges.

This Davos-style moderated panel discussion will include a dynamic video presentation on some of the Bank’s key accomplishments.

List of panellists/speakers

Senior Vice President, Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala

Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Hassatou Diop N’sele

Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate & Green Growth Kevin Kariuki

Vice President for the Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization, Solomon Quaynor

Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, Beth Dunford

Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, Marie-Laurie Akin-Olugbade

Moderator : Dr. Victor Oladokun

African Development Bank Group