2023: ADC zones presidency to Southern Nigeria

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to the Southern region of Nigeria.

This was confirmed by Hon. Prince Joe Chukwu, the Chairman of all Chairmen and Delta State Chairman of the Party.

He made the disclosure in a communique he read after the group’s meeting in Enugu, which was attended by the State chairmen of the party from across the country.

He said the party had aligned itself “to support the patriotic call for Political Parties in Nigeria to have their Presidential ticket zoned to the Southerner part of the Country.

“We are also of the strong opinion and conviction that Southern Nigeria deserves the Presidency for the sake of equity and justice in our Nation’s Political system.”

He, however, said the party has not mirco-zoned the position yet to any of the three geo-political zones in the South.

The ADC, while bemoaning the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, stressed that, “there is gainsaying the fact that the song on the lips of everyone in Nigeria is ‘insecurity of lives and properties, terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and activities of unknown gunmen’.

“The insecurity in the Nation is growing exponentially as each day passes by. The Nation’s state of unrest will completely turn everywhere to miasma of bloodletting if vital steps are not taken.

“The havoc being wrecked by rebellious individuals is deadly and there is a need for new security tactics to arrest this ugly trend.

“We call on our Government at all levels to rise to this occasion and fulfill their primary duty of safeguarding lives and properties.”

On the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the ADC said “This culture of disruptions of Academic programmes by ASUU strike keep frustrating the ambitions and aspiration of Nigeria Students in the process of acquiring knowledge.

“This latest episode calls for concern and a rethink. This is the 16th strike since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999. Despite the numbers, there is little to show.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to genuinely look into the demand of ASUU and settle the issue because our Tertiary institution is the research center of our National growth and development.”

It applauded the National Assembly for passing the Electoral Act Amendment bill and President Mohammed Buhari for signing it into law.

“This landmark legislative amendment by the National Assembly in our electoral process is a pragmatic response to the realities of the Nigeria electoral experience,” the party stated.

