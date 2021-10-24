2022 FIFA World Cup : Qatar readies Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium for tournament

As the 2022 World Cup approaches, the world is eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated tournament. Qatar on the other hand is doing its best to finish up its ambitious projects like these massive stadiums.

The Qatar government has invested massively in these stadiums and much is still expected in the coming few months.

70 percent of recycled materials were used in putting up the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium which is expected to be used in hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup here in Qatar.

But how will the stadium cater for the country’s usual high temperatures that go past 45 degrees and the dusty air that tampers with visibility.

Dr. Saud Abdulaziz is one of the project managers at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium and has foreseen the installation of the ventilation system at the facility.

Today is a little bit windy and dusty. But as you can see here in the stadium, we have very clean air. Why? Because we even purify the air. So, if someone has pollen fever, hey fever, or dust, we clean all that with a set of filters to make sure that the air in the stadium is not only air-conditioned and is of top quality.

This new design purifies and regulates air temperatures in the venue in the presence or absence of spectators.

He said, not only does the ventilation system Colls down the steamy air but it also purifies it from other substances.

For the spectators and the VIP, we have small nozzles which resemble shower-head. So, the air will be released and slowly engulf individuals. You don’t want the air to directly hit the person because this will make them have dry skin, eyes and throat. We make sure that the air makes bubbles around them.

The stadium reliability and the weight it places on the environment have been accommodated as it uses less electricity and water, creating less pressure on the surrounding community and environment.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan already has a successful football club that is ready and eager to take up residence after the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Ahmad Bin Ali stadium hosts Al-Rayyan football club and has a capacity of 20,000 seats. The new design saw its size reduced by nearly a half to make it more sustainable.

Sourced from Africanews