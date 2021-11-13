2021: Top 20 Nigerian Songs Today

We all love the weekend. I mean who doesn’t? You get to relax, take care of your apartment and laundry, cook, watch movies, catch up with your friends and the best of all is listening to music with your speaker while singing out loud and dancing.

We listen to music every second and minute of the day, it hits well when you sing along and dance and it sounds top notch with the right speaker or earphones. Personally, I find music refreshing, it helps me relax, keeps me cool and company and it helps with whatever situation I am in. Also, when working I love listening to music.

Nigerian music is one of the best music in the world. Scratch that part, Nigerian music is the best in the world!! Here is a list of the top 20 Nigerian songs you should listen to today.

Mayorkun & Victony – Holy Father

Fave – Baby Riddim

Reekado Banks – Ozumba Mbadiwe

Timaya – Cold Outside (feat. Buju)

Adekunle Gold & Davido – High

Joeboy – Sip (Alcohol)

Bad Boy Timz – Move

Buju – Never Stopped

Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa

LADIPOE & Fireboy DML – Running

Zlatan – Ale Yi

Fireboy DML – Peru

Wizkid – Mood (feat. Buju)

Omah Lay – Free My Mind

Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan

Buju – Daniel Benson

Wizkid – Anoti

MohBad – Feel Good

Buju – Kilometer

Zinoleesky – Gone Far