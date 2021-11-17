Home | News | General | 2021 in review: 8 Nigerian celebrities who made their parents happy with car, house gifts, comedians top list

The year 2021 is gradually wrapping up and a number of successful celebrities were able to kick off some items on their bucket list

Like previous years, several superstars made the news with some of the eye-catching gifts they presented to their parents

Legit.ng has compiled a list featuring actors, actresses, singers among others who bought expensive cars or built houses for their parents

The measure of success for a lot of people is being able to positively impact the lives of family, friends and those around them.

Perhaps, this is why every other year comes with successful celebrities digging deep into their pockets to make some outstanding purchases for their parents.

Celebrities who bought car and house gifts for their parents in 2021.

Like the previous year, 2021 also witnessed superstars ranging from actors, comedians, reality stars among others who rewarded their family members in beautiful ways.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of these entertainers and what they did for their parents. Check them out below:

1. Sir Balo

Comedian and skit maker, Sir Balo, made his mother happy after completing an eight-bedroom mansion for her. He happily shared pictures on his IG page.

2. Comedian Sabinus

Comic star and skit maker Mr Funny aka Sabinus achieved his dream of building a house for his parents. Many fans, colleagues commended him for this.

3. Comedian Zic Saloma

The humour merchant was commended on social media after sharing pictures of a car he bought for his mother.

4. Singer Yemi Alade

The Johnny crooner gifted her mother a brand new car in celebration of her birthday.

5. Actress Sonia Ogiri

The actress blessed her mother with a car gift in August. Sharing an emotional clip on IG, she wrote:

“My mama finally took delivery after all the delays to GOD be the glory.”

6. Actress Regina Daniels

The young Nollywood star and billionaire wife splashed a whopping N15m on a Prado jeep for her mother in January.

7. Actress Tawa Ajisefini

In March, Nollywood’s Tawa Ajisefini shared an emotional video online showing the moment she presented a car gift to her dear mother. The woman shed tears of joy.

8. Comedian Ashmusy

The funny lady stirred sweet reactions on Instagram after sharing a video showing the moment she presented a car gift to her dear mother.

Comedian Mr Latin gets car gift from wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Mr Latin took to social media in appreciation of his wife who recently surprised him in a pleasant way.

The Nollywood veteran was gifted a brand new Audi SUV several weeks after he clocked the age of 55.

Mr Latin shared a photo, video of the car on social media as fans and colleagues flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

