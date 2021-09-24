17 years old Kapa Boy talks love with Nigerian Star

Sensational Dancehall star Kapa Boy has released a brand-new love single titled “ Talk to me”. The massive Afro-beat dancehall love song, which is a collaboration with Nigerian star Jelly Logo is already receiving great airplay on local radio stations globally.







The sensational young singer revealed that the video of the song is in process and will be released soon. Ugandans of late have been wondering about this new Trending artist so-called Kapa Boy and for the people believe n say it’s really a funny and wired name “Kapa Boy” others say the name was originated from a well known Ugandan singer called “Kapa Cat”

The artist says that these are two different names and he has joined the music business but not to do Comedy as some Ugandans think because of the name

Kapa Boy is aged 17yrs old and he was born and raised in Kawempe. He started up his music straight from school where he used to perform on school parties, hitting it up in school choirs his Passion for music grew.

In 2019 he joined the music business in Uganda

In 2020 as he still processing his music career he Father who used to Support him in his music career passed away, and eventually, Kapa Boy felt low fuel to losing his Papa who used to suppose him in his music career.

He became an independent artist which forced him to work hard because he had to now finance himself in his music career.

In 2020 as it was ending Kapa Boy joined up with Nigeria’s upcoming artist known as Jerry Logo and finally made up a song remix called Talk to Me which was a love story. His latest hit here;https://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/music/67286331?srModel=COPYLINK&srList=ANDROID

On Facebook and Instagram, he is https://www.facebook.com/kapaboyofficial/https://www.instagram.com/kapaboyofficial/

