100 Most Influential Young South Africans for 2020

As part of its annual programme to celebrate and acclaim South Africa’s outstanding youth, leading PR and Rating firm Avance Media has published the fifth edition of its annual 100 Most Influential Young South Africans ranking.

This list which is focused on revealing the most-hardworking youth features individuals who stood tall in their businesses and careers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Putting assortment into deliberation, the list ranks young individuals from diverse industries and sectors including Activists, Speakers, Entrepreneurs, Musicians, Media Personalities, and Politicians.

Some of the prominent individuals on the list include Musician Cassper Nyovest, Ami Faku, Boity, Vusi Thembekwayo, Theo Baloyi, Trevor Noah, Siya Kolisi and Mbuyiseni Ndtozi etc.

Unlike preceding rankings where competent individuals are listed in the order of ranks in line with public voting, this list represents extraordinary individuals who also contributed in various ways towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s ranking features a record of (56) females, (43) males and a music group called Blaq Diamond. Stacey Fru, a thirteen-year-old Author and Activist ranked as the youngest South African on the list.

Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, noted that the annual ranking of Influential Young South Africans continue to serve as an avenue for inspiration to all young individuals as they pursue excellence in their various endeavours.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2020 100 Most Influential Young South Africans arranged in alphabetical order.

Achumile Majija Ami Faku Anelisa Tuswa Ayakha Melithafa Blaq Diamond Boity Thulo Bonang Matheba Bongani Baloyi Bruce Dube Cassper Nyovest Caster Semenya Chanté Siyamthanda Jantjies Chelsea Zindoga (Dr) DJ Maphorisa Esethu Cenga Eunice Maeshibe Marema Given Sigauqwe Gwen Ngwenya Itumeleng Khune Itumeleng Ntsube Jessica Nkosi Jonathan Macauley (Dr) Kabza De Small Karl Kugelmann Katleho Paballo Makupu Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse Kgaogelo Mahasha Kopano Matlwa (Dr) Kwara Kekana Lasizwe Dambuza Leah Molatseli Lebo Gafane-Matemane (Dr) Lerato Mokoena (Dr) Lindsay Van der Byl Llewelyn Pillay Lloyd Harris Londy Ngcobo Louise Kongolo Kanza Lukhanyo Am Lunga Shabalala Lungile Hobe (Dr) Lydia Hlongwane Madoda Ndlakuse Makazole Mapimpi Makhadzi Mamello Matikinca Mariam Manack Mas Musiq Master KG Matamela M. Mafune (Dr) Mbali Makhathini Mbali Ntuli Mbali Nwoko Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Melene Rossouw Mimi V Omokri Miriam Dube Mpho Popps Modikoane Naledi Chirwa Nasty C Nomcebo Zikode Nono Cele Xaba Ntsiki Mkhize Olebogeng Sentsho Pearl Thusi Percy Muzi Tau Pieter-Steph du Toit Prince Kaybee Rachel Kolisi Refiloe Nkele Relebogile Mabotja Riky Rick Sandile Shezi Senamile Masango Sibongile Mongadi Simphiwe Zuma Siya Kolisi Siyabonga Mkhize Slindile Mthembu Stacey Fru Thando Thabethe Thembi Kgatlana Thembiso Magajana Theo Baloyi Thlologelo Malatji Thulani Hlatshwayo Thuso Mbedu Trevor Noah Tshiamo Ramalapa Tumi Sole Vigro Deep Vumile Msweli Vusi Thembekwayo Vuyani Pambo Wendy Phoswa (Dr) Wouter Wessels Yanga Chief Yola Mgogwana Yuveer Karunchund Zizipho Ntobongwana

Article by Ifeanyi Ahyia Adjei