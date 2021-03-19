You are here
100 Most Influential Young South Africans for 2020

As part of its annual programme to celebrate and acclaim South Africa’s outstanding youth, leading PR and Rating firm Avance Media has published the fifth edition of its annual 100 Most Influential Young South Africans ranking.

This list which is focused on revealing the most-hardworking youth features individuals who stood tall in their businesses and careers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Putting assortment into deliberation, the list ranks young individuals from diverse industries and sectors including Activists, Speakers, Entrepreneurs, Musicians, Media Personalities, and Politicians.

Some of the prominent individuals on the list include Musician Cassper Nyovest, Ami Faku, Boity, Vusi Thembekwayo, Theo Baloyi, Trevor Noah, Siya Kolisi and Mbuyiseni Ndtozi etc.

Unlike preceding rankings where competent individuals are listed in the order of ranks in line with public voting, this list represents extraordinary individuals who also contributed in various ways towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s ranking features a record of (56) females, (43) males and a music group called Blaq Diamond. Stacey Fru, a thirteen-year-old Author and Activist ranked as the youngest South African on the list.

Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, noted that the annual ranking of Influential Young South Africans continue to serve as an avenue for inspiration to all young individuals as they pursue excellence in their various endeavours.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2020 100 Most Influential Young South Africans arranged in alphabetical order.

  1. Achumile Majija
  2. Ami Faku
  3. Anelisa Tuswa
  4. Ayakha Melithafa
  5. Blaq Diamond
  6. Boity Thulo
  7. Bonang Matheba
  8. Bongani Baloyi
  9. Bruce Dube
  10. Cassper Nyovest
  11. Caster Semenya
  12. Chanté Siyamthanda Jantjies
  13. Chelsea Zindoga (Dr)
  14. DJ Maphorisa
  15. Esethu Cenga
  16. Eunice Maeshibe Marema
  17. Given Sigauqwe
  18. Gwen Ngwenya
  19. Itumeleng Khune
  20. Itumeleng Ntsube
  21. Jessica Nkosi
  22. Jonathan Macauley (Dr)
  23. Kabza De Small
  24. Karl Kugelmann
  25. Katleho Paballo Makupu
  26. Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse
  27. Kgaogelo Mahasha
  28. Kopano Matlwa (Dr)
  29. Kwara Kekana
  30. Lasizwe Dambuza
  31. Leah Molatseli
  32. Lebo Gafane-Matemane (Dr)
  33. Lerato Mokoena (Dr)
  34. Lindsay Van der Byl
  35. Llewelyn Pillay
  36. Lloyd Harris
  37. Londy Ngcobo
  38. Louise Kongolo Kanza
  39. Lukhanyo Am
  40. Lunga Shabalala
  41. Lungile Hobe (Dr)
  42. Lydia Hlongwane
  43. Madoda Ndlakuse
  44. Makazole Mapimpi
  45. Makhadzi
  46. Mamello Matikinca
  47. Mariam Manack
  48. Mas Musiq
  49. Master KG
  50. Matamela M. Mafune (Dr)
  51. Mbali Makhathini
  52. Mbali Ntuli
  53. Mbali Nwoko
  54. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
  55. Melene Rossouw
  56. Mimi V Omokri
  57. Miriam Dube
  58. Mpho Popps Modikoane
  59. Naledi Chirwa
  60. Nasty C
  61. Nomcebo Zikode
  62. Nono Cele Xaba
  63. Ntsiki Mkhize
  64. Olebogeng Sentsho
  65. Pearl Thusi
  66. Percy Muzi Tau
  67. Pieter-Steph du Toit
  68. Prince Kaybee
  69. Rachel Kolisi
  70. Refiloe Nkele
  71. Relebogile Mabotja
  72. Riky Rick
  73. Sandile Shezi
  74. Senamile Masango
  75. Sibongile Mongadi
  76. Simphiwe Zuma
  77. Siya Kolisi
  78. Siyabonga Mkhize
  79. Slindile Mthembu
  80. Stacey Fru
  81. Thando Thabethe
  82. Thembi Kgatlana
  83. Thembiso Magajana
  84. Theo Baloyi
  85. Thlologelo Malatji
  86. Thulani Hlatshwayo
  87. Thuso Mbedu
  88. Trevor Noah
  89. Tshiamo Ramalapa
  90. Tumi Sole
  91. Vigro Deep
  92. Vumile Msweli
  93. Vusi Thembekwayo
  94. Vuyani Pambo
  95. Wendy Phoswa (Dr)
  96. Wouter Wessels
  97. Yanga Chief
  98. Yola Mgogwana
  99. Yuveer Karunchund
  100. Zizipho Ntobongwana

Article by Ifeanyi Ahyia Adjei

