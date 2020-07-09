Watch Live: FIFA Women's Football Webinar

Watch the FIFA Women’s Football Webinar on The Physical Analysis of the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, an online panel discussion featuring FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman, who will talk about the physical development of the women’s game with several experts:

Dawn Scott : Scott was the high performance coach for the USA women’s national team from 2010 to 2019 and is now the senior women’s physical performance manager for the England women’s national team

If you would like to ask the panel a question related to The Physical Analysis, and have the experts answer it during the Webinar, please email it to: onlinepanel@fifa.org