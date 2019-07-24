Ugandan MP Bobi Wine to run for president

37 year old Ugandan opposition MP Bobi Wine has said that he intends running for president in the 2021 election.

He told a gathering in Kampala that he wants to challenge President Yoweri Museveni to a free and fair election.

President Museveni is expected to run for another term after Uganda’s parliament approved changes to the constitution to scrap the age limit of 75 for presidential candidates.

“On behalf of the people of Uganda I am challenging you [Mr Museveni] to a free and fair election in 2021,” he said at the event.

AFP later quotes him as saying that “I know the danger I am going to face to challenge Museveni but I have been encouraged by Ugandans that I am the leader they want.”

Bobi Wine is a musician and his real name is Robert Kyagulanyi.

He has been in parliament for two years and calls himself the president of the ghetto.

He has in the past clashed with the government resulting in arrest and detention by the police.

Last year he was arrested and tortured in detention after his supporters were accused of attacking the convoy of President Yoweri Museveni.

