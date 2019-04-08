Uganda is safe for tourism, business – President

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said Monday his country is safe for tourism and business after police rescued a kidnapped U.S tourist and her local tour guide on Sunday.

Addressing a news conference in Kampala, police spokesperson said the kidnappers absconded but operations will continue.

Fred Enanga, Uganda police spokesperson said “there are many armed groups along that area, from the foregoing we have certain leads which could be indicating that there could be a network, even locally within Uganda, based on the information that we do have, that is a lead that has been following… that they could have been working with some elements.”

The American tourist and her tour guide were abducted by gunmen while on an evening g ame drive.

The Uganda police had said kidnappers demanded ransom of $500,000 for the release of the pair.

U.S President Donald Trump in a tweet welcomed the news of the release.

He also called on Ugandan authorities to find the kidnappers and ‘‘bring them to justice openly and quickly’‘.