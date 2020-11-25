The Youngest African Woman to Launch an Accredited College is Ghanaian

A Force to Be Reckoned With

Caroline Esinam Adzogble is a twenty-eight-year-old woman from Ghana who can now boast about being the youngest woman — in not only Ghana but in all of Africa to an accredited international college, Potters International College.

The inspirational entrepreneur began establishing the educational institutional — which is based in Accra, Ghana on African soil, at the young age of twenty-two. And she was still an undergrad student at college studying business administration and computer science when she initially launched the school in 2012 as an IT training institution.

A Business Mogul Under 30

Also an accomplished business coach in her own right, Adzogble aimed to create an establishment where both working professionals and students could undergo training programs to obtain work in the field of tech.

The education mogul has been quoted as saying, “I am on the quest to uplift Education within Africa and beyond, to make education the most accessible and affordable to students located in over 146 countries.”

Indeed, as Adzogble is also the founder of the International African Education Summit (IAES Africa), an international 360 student and agent recruitment company connecting students, agents and institutions across 43 countries. In addition to running several other businesses, this tireless and empowered young woman is also the president and co-founder of Caroline University as she continues to be a global advocate for education via her executive activities at Mercy Heart — a foundation which enables deserving students to study abroad tuition-free by way of scholarship grants.

No Sign of Slowing Down

If you can imagine it, the Ghanaian beauty has even more ventures — which include Admission in 30 Minutes, Everyday Travels and Tours, and Caroline Technology Solutions.

And to top it all off, Caroline Esinam Adzogble is also the CEO of a major business conglomerate originating from West Africa, Ghana, the Caroline Group. One of the largest in the education sector across the region.

Sourced from Africanews