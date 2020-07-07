You are here

The '19ers in numbers

Megan Rapinoe of the USA lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy 

  • FIFA.com looks back at the stats behind USA’s triumphant 2019 campaign
  • Jill Ellis, Alyssa Naeher, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan star
  • Goal ratios, shutouts and a birthday feature
Red, white, blue and gold: Winners portraits

Carli Lloyd of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Alex Morgan poses with the trophy
Alex Morgan of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Becky Sauerbrunn of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Julie Ertz of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Jill Ellis of the USA poses with the Women's World Cup trophy
Carli Lloyd of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Megan Rapinoe of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Julie Ertz of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Megan Rapinoe of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Christen Press of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Tobin Heath of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Emily Sonnett of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Lindsey Horan of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Allie Long of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Ali Krieger of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Emily Sonnett of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Tobin Heath of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Lindsey Horan of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Ali Krieger of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Ali Krieger of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris of USA take a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Ashlyn Harris of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy
Allie Long of USA takes a photo with the France 2019 trophy

