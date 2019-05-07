SpaceX Dragon cargo craft arrives at International Space Station

A SpaceX Dragon resupply cargo craft successfully docked with the International Space Station on Monday. It follows a two-day journey that began at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday.

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency, who is among the six-person Expedition 59 crew aboard the space station, captured the uncrewed cargo ship with a Canadian-made robotic arm at around 1100 GMT some 250 miles or 500 kilometers above the north Atlantic Ocean.

About two hours later, a series of latches bolted the Dragon firmly to the space station, ending the official docking stage of the flight, and allowing astronauts to unload supplies.

The Dragon capsule will stay at the space station for about four weeks before returning to earth with more than 4,200 pounds of research material, NASA says.

This is SpaceX’s 17th successful commercial cargo mission.

