Singer Tekno Lays Curse On Corrupt Nigerian Leaders

Popular singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, has laid a curse on Nigerian leaders who are embezzling money in the country.

The ‘Pana’ crooner took to his Twitter page on Monday to drag those who are fond of diverting funds into their personal pockets without even giving back to the citizens.

The father of one tweeted;

”If u a leader in this country stealing from your people and just can’t give back small to the people.. God will make u suffer in ways money can’t fix“

Read Also: ’I Will Find The Love Of My Life In 2020’ – DJ Cuppy

See his tweet below: