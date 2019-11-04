SFAN to hold 6th breakfast meeting on financial intelligence

SFAN is hosting the sixth edition of the millennial-focused SFAN Business Breakfast Meeting on December 7 at Stanbic Bank Incubator Accra.

SFAN Breakfast Meeting, previously known as Future Executives Business Breakfast Meeting, was established to provide a space for millennial entrepreneurs and young professionals to spark meaningful conversations with like-minded individuals in an unprecedented setting at non-prohibitive costs.

In five EPIC meetings, the breakfast has seen more than 400 guests gather to share pertinent business insights, with 15 unique business opportunities presented.

SFAN Breakfast has become the go-to event for upwardly-mobile millennials looking to access new opportunities and discuss real business concepts, startup tactics and growth strategies with thought leaders.

SFAN President, Tom-Chris Emewulu said “For this 6th edition themed financial intelligence for millennial entrepreneurs, we are assembling an impressive line-up of finance experts to explore the future of money, discuss how to creatively manage and grow your personal finance and further review venture capital funding opportunities in Ghana.”

As part of their partnership with Stanbic Bank, SFAN is offering a 50% DISCOUNT on the event ticket with early bird pass. Prices will go up on November 10, make your reservations now on the event website: sfanonline.org/events/sfan-breakfast-meeting or call 0545 93 5695.

For further information and partnership opportunities, kindly send an email to Ms. Atsupi Davoh via partnerships@sfanonline.org.