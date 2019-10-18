President Museveni calls Bobi Wine ‘an enemy’ of Uganda

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has further escalated tensions between him and one of his lead critics, Bobi Wine calling him an “enemy of the country’s prosperity”.

Museveni and 36-year-old, Bobi Wine do not get on well.

The young politician known as the “ghetto president” is hoping to challenge Museveni for the presidency in the 2021 election.

Since his election to parliament in 2017 he has given Mr Museveni a lot of headache.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulani has suffered several abuses as part of a state crackdown on his actions.

Mr Museveni, 75 who has been power for over three decades told the BBC that his government is dealing with Bobi Wine as an enemy.

He said “Bobi Wine went to America and said that people should not come invest in Uganda. That means he is an enemy of progress in Uganda.

When you go and tell foreigners that they should not come and invest in our country, you are waging war on our prosperity. So why then do you want to come and take advantage of that prosperity?

That may be one of the reasons [for the cancellation of Bobi Wine’s concerts] I suspect, I have not talked to the police in details.”

Mr. Museveni said he is yet to leave the political scene because his party hasn’t told him to leave just yet.

“My home is waiting for me, but we have issues as Uganda to deal with. It is those issues that make us do what we decide to do politically along with our colleagues.

If the fraternity of NRM think that they no longer require the contribution of the elders then we will happily go and do other things.

We are not here for a show, we are not theatre goers, we are people who are here to deal with very big issues of Uganda and Africa.”

He also spoke about unemployment and what the youth of his country have to do.

“One of the issues is the mentality because some of the people are looking for white-collar jobs instead of looking for [other jobs], there’s commercial agriculture, there’s industries, factories and services and IT, we are deliberately working on them to create jobs for our people,” he said.

