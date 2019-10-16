Photos: Becca unites Nigeria’s female musicians

Ghanaian songbird, Becca, hosted female artistes in Nigeria to dinner recently. It was a beautiful and emotional gathering.

The evening, which has never happened in the Nigeria music industry, was coordinated by media personality, Latasha Ngwube.

Faces present included Tiwa Savage, Omawumi, Seyi Shay, Lami Phillips, Sasha P, Kel, Kaline, Ara, Essence, Nikki Laoye, Imanse, Biwom and Bankemusic.

According to Latasha, Ghanaians should be very proud with the steps Becca is taking.

”Becca spoke well about how Ghanaian female artistes and Nigerian female artistes need to collaborate and do big things together to open up the market deeper and further. West African music industry is arguably the biggest in Africa with endless opportunities,” she said.

See photos below:

Source: lindaikejisblog.com