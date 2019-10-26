Mum takes daughter to ‘court’ for breaking her bed having sex

A furious mum who discovered her daughter had broken her bed having sex is demanding she pays her £1,600 for a new one.

Nicole has been at loggerheads with daughter Rhiannon ever since her night of “intense passion” which saw her and an unnamed lover snap the bed frame and break several wooden slats.

Rhiannon claims she cannot afford to pay her mum for a replacement, but Nicole has branded her excuse “bulls**t!”.

Such is the bubbling tension and bad blood between them, the pair can barely speak two words to each other.

So to settle the matter once and for all, Nicole dragged Rhiannon on an Australian TV court show called Trial By Kyle – similar to Judge Rinder in the UK.

However, it left viewers scratching their heads.

In the opening case, Nicole gave her side of the story first and told presenter Kyle Sandilands: “My partner and I went away for a week and Rhiannon was house-sitting for us.

“I said that she could have the spare room which has a nice queen size bed in it. Nothing wrong with it.

“When we returned the house was a mess, and when I went upstairs to my bedroom, I discovered that my bed was broken. I felt very violated by the fact that she broke it and didn’t actually care that she broke it.”

A baffled Kyle told Rhiannon: “On mum’s bed? Darl, that’s the least romantic place I could imagine being with someone, on mum’s bed.”

Rhiannon went onto explain she broke the bed with some “intense passion”.

“Why didn’t you bang in the other bed?” Kyle asked her.

“The honest truth, my other friends were in that bed,” she replied.

When Rhiannon said she couldn’t afford to pay the $2099 (£1,632) that her mum wanted for a replacement bed, Nicole yelled: “You broke the bed, you pay for the bed.

“Let’s just move on from this because I’m getting married in nine weeks and she’s supposed to be my bridesmaid, and we can barely speak two words to each other because of her lack of responsibility.”

In a desperate bid to end the mother/daughter feud, Kyle wrapped up the case by ruling in Nicole’s favour.

He said: “Rhiannon, really, you’re responsible for breaking your mother’s bed, so the ruling is $2099 so your mum can consummate her future relationship in her own bed.”

When she was outside the courtroom, Rhiannon continued to argue her case on camera and claimed she wasn’t solely responsible for the broken bed.

“My mum most definitely contributed to the breaking of that bed,” she said.

“I have heard things that you cannot unhear as a daughter.”

Source: Mirror.co.uk