Movies to expect in November

Movies are released every week. We give you a heads up on what to expect in theatres. We took a look at the fresh movies to give you all the information you need to know. Below are two movies you should watch out for.

Brad’s Status

The Amazon Studios movie was released on September 15, 2017, in limited theatres. The big release in the US nationwide is on September 22, 2017. Brad's Status is a comedy movie starring Ben Stiller, Austin Abrams, Jenna Fischer, Luke Wilson, and Michael Sheen. It is written and directed by Mike White. The American comedy-drama has a running time of 101 minutes.

Brad Sloan has a comfortable life in a California suburb. However, he realizes that his life is not what he imagined during his glory college years. Brad has a beautiful wife Melanie and one son named Troy. When he takes his son to college where he studied, he keeps comparing his life with those of his four college friends. He starts wondering is it like to have a rich lifestyle. But when circumstances force him to reconnect with his former college friends, Brad starts to question whether he has failed or at some point since he was the most successful among them.

American Assassin

American Assassin is an action movie expected in cinemas from the 15th of September. The CBS movie is written by Stephen Schiff, Michael Finch, and Edward Zwick. It stars Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, and Taylor Kitsch.

A Cold War veteran Stan Hurley mentors CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp. The two are assigned by CIA Deputy Director to an operation to investigate random attacks on military and civilian targets. A pattern of violence is discovered, both they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to eliminate a mysterious threat who wants to start a World War.