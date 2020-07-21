Malami Vs Sowore: When Darkness Is Afraid Of Light By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed

Desperation abound when poverty of the mind colludes to accommodate impunity and conspiracy theory motivated by political prebendaries who are the purveyors of all social vices.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, was not only in a hurry to occupy a vital position in the country, but desperate to allocate to himself what belongs to millions of people.

He who knows how powerful light is will never call for darkness to bear him witness. A thousand darkness of Malami can never block the path of light: Sowore.

Let us assume Abubakar Malami is a novice in the real sense of Nigerian politics, he should have sought wisdom from those before him and ask what Sahara Reporters stands for. And also ask how they have been exposing Nigerian politicians and government officials who live above their earnings.







As a lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Malami should have the courage to sue Sahara Reporters as an entity that exposed his corrupt activities instead of intimidating the organisation and its founder, using the instrumentality of the state in a desperate attempt to ward off in totality talks about his ill-gotten wealth.

Sowore is a mansion built by God Himself; he stood by the truth and fought by the masses against military junta. He fought for the emancipation of democracy in this country, which Malami himself enjoys today as the Attorney-General of the Federal Government.

Those who arrested Sowore and even had him poisoned are nowhere to be found today. Many have died, while some are still alive ‘walking’ on wheelchair and regretting their past towards humiliation, intimidation and assassination attempt on Sowore’s life.

Dear Abubakar Malami, Sowore is not your prey. Use your office wisely in accordance with the law and do not be too overzealous to the extent that you will see yourself as a demigod, your office has an expiry date. Someone left the office for you, and you will in turn leave it for someone else.

As a SAN and the Chief Officer of the Law in the country, you should emulate the good gesture from developed countries. Each time government officials are accused of corruption, they immediately step aside and then call for an external body to investigate the allegations without any favour from anybody.

If Abubakar Malami is traumatized by the news Sahara Reporters exposed to the world, as a Muslim who claimed to fear Allah and even took oath with the Holy Qur’an to serve the country against his own personal interests, he should resign and then prove his innocence to the world.

Calling for Sowore’s arrest again won’t stop Sahara Reporters from exposing corruption under President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Despite the fact that Malaimi is behind Sowore’s confinement to Abuja, Sowore arrest will not only expose more about Malami atrocities to the world but put the country into a trauma.

The office of Attorney-General should not be used for intimidation or harassment against innocent citizens who demand for good governance. Instead it should be used judiciously for protecting and fighting for human justice in accordance with the Nigerian constitution.

After looting our commonwealth and impoverishing us all, Malami cannot slap a hungry man and tell him not to react or cry. Nigerians cannot be intimidated into silence after Malami abused the Nigerian Naira at his son’s wedding and milked the country’s resources in favour of his family.

It is only when a wolf eats up one of the prominent sons in the society that the country roars. It is then that the security agencies deploys all the officers to look after the wolf. And if the same wolf eats the poor man in the society, they will rather laugh and say, “The wolf is cleaning up the society for the rich people”.

If Malami is afraid of light, he should dare not to fight in the night. Malami should have known by now that he can never intimidate the person who is not afraid to die.

Sowore is a one man battalion, he will never comprise or allow himself to be used by the professional looters against the will of the masses. Malami should sue Sahara Reporters for exposing his atrocities rather than cry wolf using Sowore’s name to make silly excuses.